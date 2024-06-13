Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $37.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market size is predicted to reach $37.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.

The growth in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is due to the increasing adoption of 5G networks. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart and mobile supply chain solutions market share. Major players in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates Inc., Epicor Software Corporation.

Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segments

•By Solution: Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning (SCP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

•By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

•By End-User: Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart and mobile supply chain solutions refer to an intelligent supply chain management system that is self-organizing and self-improving and is employed in the development of systems that enable total business visibility, supply synchronization, and inventory optimization in response to demand and manufacturing. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions are used to generate information flow and decision-making across various supply chain partners. It also relates to the use of mobile applications and devices to enhance supply chain activities and, as a result, help businesses save money, improve supply chain responsiveness, and gain a competitive advantage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Characteristics

3. Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size And Growth

……

27. Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

