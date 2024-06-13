BrickMark Group executes 1. Closing of Series A with CHF 10 million led by Dynasty Global Investment
• Investment of CHF 10 million with D¥N Dynasty payment tokens • Launch of Real Estate Tokenization services in Brazil planned for Q3 2024ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokenization pioneers Dynasty Global Investments AG (Dynasty) and BrickMark Group AG (BrickMark), based in Zug/Switzerland, finalized their strategic partnership agreement last weekend with Dynasty's acquisition of a strategic stake in BrickMark as part of a Series A Financing. The closing was marked by the transaction of the investment amount equaling CHF 10 million, which was executed with D¥N in real time on the Ethereum Blockchain in front of the participants of the Unconference of the SWISS WEB3 FESTS last Saturday.
Essentially, the strategic partnership will see BrickMark integrate the D¥N payment token issued by Dynasty into its real estate tokenization platform, and, in return, Dynasty will acquire a strategic stake in one of the world's leading tokenization service provider for Real Estate and Sustainable Assets BrickMark. The D¥N is classified by the Swiss and Brazilian Financial Market Authorities as Payment Token with real estate reference and can be used as digital currency for the settlement of real estate security token on BrickMark’s proprietary platform BRICKGATE. BRICKGATE is Europe’s first vertical real estate tokenization platform and is scheduled to be released for the Brazilian Market in Q3 2024 with Real Estate projects exceeding USD 400 million asset value.
With a maximum issuance of 21 million units, The D¥N token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is capped at a maximum supply of 21 million token like Bitcoin and has a market cap of currently c. CHF 240 million. Dynasty Global plans to list the token on at least 2 major crypto exchanges in the next 2 months.
The agreement also provides for BrickMark to tokenize over CHF 1.5 billion worth of real estate assets on its platform in the coming months, with CHF 400 million of these assets already coming from Dynasty's portfolio and network mainly in Brazil.
For Eduardo Carvalho, CEO and co-founder of Dynasty Global AG, the settlement of the transaction with D¥N shows that the D¥N payment token is gaining global acceptance similar for the real estate market. "For D¥N, the integration into the BrickMark platform is a strategic step that further underlines its value. We are aiming to become the leading digital payment provider in the real estate sector."
For Stephan Rind, CEO and founder of BrickMark Group AG, the public real time settlement of the investment with D¥N confirms the rise and acceptance of real estate backed digital securities and digital assets. "We are pleased that Dynasty Global Investment is leading our Series A round. Settling the investment in real-time with no middleman or bank involved shows the capabilities of blockchain technology also for the future of Private Equity and Venture Capital markets. It as a historic moment by two pioneers in the tokenization industry.”
About
Dynasty Global AG
Dynasty Global AG is the first cryptocurrency issuing company in the world to use a real estate portfolio as a reference for its payment tokens. Through D¥N, the issuer can simplify financial and real estate transactions globally and provide a decentralized experience, as well as greater stability, since it has a reference value of a real asset. With a strong presence in the European, Asian, and Brazilian markets, the company is headquartered in Zug in Crypto Valley, Switzerland. With maximum of 21 million tokens issuance, D¥N is listed on various global exchanges, and in Brazil, it is available on the Mercado Bitcoin exchange.
BrickMark Group AG
BrickMark Group AG is a first-tier pioneer in the tokenization of real estate assets and a one-stop-solution provider to create, issue and manage digital assets and securities. Since its inception in 2018, the company has been a leader in a variety of transactions, including for the world's largest tokenization of a single commercial property on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich. To date, the company has executed tokenization transactions with a total value of more than USD 160 million. BrickMark developed and operates the first fully scalable vertical tokenization infrastructure for real estate assets in Europe, BRICKGATE, to cater to the rapidly growing tokenization markets, whose volume is expected to grow from USD 310 billion in 2022 to USD 16 trillion in 2030. BrickMark Group is headquartered in the Canton of Zug, with a subsidiary in Luxemburg.
