Mobile User Authentication Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Mobile User Authentication Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Mobile User Authentication Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile user authentication market size is predicted to reach $7.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%.
The growth in the mobile user authentication market is due to the rising cybersecurity threats. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile user authentication market share. Major players in the mobile user authentication market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Gemalto NV.
Mobile User Authentication Market Segments
•By Authentication: Biometric Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA), Other Authentication
•By Deployment: Cloud-Based Authentication, On-Premises Authentication
•By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
•By End-User Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Consumer Electronics, Government, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other End-user Verticals
•By Geography: The global mobile user authentication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Mobile user authentication refers to the process of verifying a user's identity on their mobile device before granting them access to an account or system. It is a critical component for any organization that conducts business or manages customer accounts through mobile devices.
