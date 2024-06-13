Global AI Powered Content Creation Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

AI Powered Content Creation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “AI Powered Content Creation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the AI powered content creation market size is predicted to reach $6.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%.

The growth in the AI powered content creation market is due to the increasing social media users. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI powered content creation market share. Major players in the AI powered content creation market include OpenAI Inc., WordSmith Inc., Pepper Content Inc., CopyAl Inc., Surfer Sp. z o.o., Synthetix AI Technologies LLC, Scalenut Innovations Inc.

AI Powered Content Creation Market Segments

• By Type: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Writing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Soundtrack, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Generation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Speech Synthesis, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Painting

• By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Large Corporation, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Geography: The global AI powered content creation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI-powered content creation refers to the process of generating written, visual, or audio content using artificial intelligence algorithms and tools. These technologies can automate tasks such as text generation, image synthesis, and voice synthesis to streamline content production processes and enhance creativity.

