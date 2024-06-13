Automotive Thermal System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Thermal System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive thermal system market size is predicted to reach $53.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.
The growth in the automotive thermal system market is due to the increasing stringent emission regulations imposed by governing agencies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive thermal system market share. Major players in the automotive thermal system market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Grayson Thermal Systems, Gentherm Incorporated, Hanon Systems.
Automotive Thermal System Market Segments
• By Component: Compressor, HVAC, Powertrain Cooling, Fluid Transport
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types
• By Application: Front and Rear A/c, Engine and Transmission, Seat, Battery, Motor, Waste Heat Recovery, Power Electronics
• By Geography: The global automotive thermal system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An automotive thermal system refers to a system that involves regulating temperature in an automobile with the help of technology. These are used to manage the temperature of vehicle components by reducing temperature component fluctuations and engine block monitoring temperatures.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Thermal System Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Thermal System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Thermal System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Thermal System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automotive Thermal System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Thermal System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
