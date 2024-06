During the by-election contested on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 in the Limpopo Province, the African National Congress (ANC) retained its seat.

The newly elected ANC councillor is Walter Nkune, in Ward 17 in Lepele-Nkumpi Municipality, LIM355, Limpopo.

The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 69,71% of the total votes cast, compared to 63,50% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 39,53%.