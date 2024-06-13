Oilseeds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Oilseeds Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oilseeds market size is predicted to reach $469.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.
The growth in the oilseeds market is due to the growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed. North America region is expected to hold the largest oilseeds market share. Major players in the oilseeds market include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Burrus Seed Farm LLC, Cargill Incorporated, Corteva Agriscience, Mahyco Seeds Limited.
Oilseeds Market Segments
1. By Oilseed Type: Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, Sunflower Seed, Other Oilseed Types
2. By Biotech Trait: Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait
3. By Category: Genetically Modified, Conventional
4. By Application: Oilseed Meal, Vegetable Oil, Other Applications
5. By End-Use Industry: Food Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Other End Users
6. By Geography: The global oilseeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Oilseed refers to a crop or seed that is especially produced for the purpose of extracting edible oil from seeds. Oil, a staple of our food and a significant source of fatty acids, is produced mostly from oilseed crops. Soybeans and peanuts can be viewed as oilseeds in a more general sense.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Oilseeds Market Characteristics
3. Oilseeds Market Trends And Strategies
4. Oilseeds Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Oilseeds Market Size And Growth
……
27. Oilseeds Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Oilseeds Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
