Low-Code Development Platform Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $116.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30. 4%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Low-Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the low-code development platform market size is predicted to reach $116.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30. 4%.

The growth in the low-code development platform market is due to the increase in demand for applications for business organizations. North America region is expected to hold the largest low-code development platform market share. Major players in the low-code development platform market include AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corporation, Caspio Inc., Fujitsu RunMyProcess Inc., Nintex Software Inc., K2 Software Inc., LANSA Inc.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Segments

By Component: Platform, Services

By Application: Web-Based, Mobile-Based, Desktop And Server-Based

By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And eCommerce, Government And Defense, Healthcare, IT, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing

By Geography: The global low-code development platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Low-code development platform (LCDP) refers to a software development approach that uses a graphical user interface with simple features and logic. These platforms have enabled users to operate apps fluently and easily. It offers low or no coding techniques, which ultimately reduces the time and cost for the development of the platform, which, in turn, is useful to the business processes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Low-Code Development Platform Market Characteristics

3. Low-Code Development Platform Market Trends And Strategies

4. Low-Code Development Platform Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Low-Code Development Platform Market Size And Growth

……

27. Low-Code Development Platform Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Low-Code Development Platform Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

