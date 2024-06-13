Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the advanced persistent threat protection market size is predicted to reach $20.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%.

The growth in the advanced persistent threat protection market is due to the increasing sophistication of cyber threats. North America region is expected to hold the largest advanced persistent threat protection market share. Major players in the advanced persistent threat protection market include Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Kaspersky Lab.

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Segments

• By Software: Security Information And Event Management (SIEM), Endpoint Protection, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Threat Intelligence Platform, Others Software

• By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Enterprise: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance., Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Government And Defense, Others Verticals

• By Geography: The global advanced persistent threat protection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Advanced persistent threat (APT) protection refers to a comprehensive strategy and set of measures organizations implement to defend against sophisticated and prolonged cyber-attacks by skilled adversaries. It safeguards computer networks, systems, and data against sophisticated and persistent cyber threats orchestrated by highly skilled and motivated adversaries.

