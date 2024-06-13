Mobile Remittance Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Mobile Remittance Service Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Remittance Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The mobile remittance service market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $55.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Remittance Service Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile remittance service market size is predicted to reach $55.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.

The growth in the mobile remittance service market is due to smartphone penetration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile remittance service market share. Major players in the mobile remittance service market include PayPal Holdings Inc., The Western Union Company, Zeepay Company Limited, Toast Inc., Ria Financial Services Inc., MoneyGram International Inc.

Mobile Remittance Service Market Segments

•By Type: Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance

•By Channel: Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, Other Channels

•By Application: Migrant Labor Workforce, Low Income Households, Small Businesses, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global mobile remittance service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile remittance service refers to a digital medium of exchange and storage of money using mobile money accounts, facilitated by a network of mobile money agents. Mobile remittance services enable users to conveniently send money globally, aiding in fast and secure transactions in cross-border business activities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Mobile Remittance Service Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Remittance Service Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mobile Remittance Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mobile Remittance Service Market Size And Growth

……

27. Mobile Remittance Service Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Mobile Remittance Service Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

