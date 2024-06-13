CBP finds 450 pounds of cocaine concealed in a container chassis in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 450 pounds (204 kilograms) of cocaine concealed within a container chassis inside the M/V Blue Wave arriving Tuesday from the Dominican Republic. The estimated value of the contraband is $4 million.

“The significant seizure of 450 pounds of cocaine by our dedicated CBP officers in San Juan underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our borders and keeping our communities safe,” indicated Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations in Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. “This finding demonstrates the relentless efforts of our team to intercept and dismantle drug trafficking networks that threaten the security of our nation. We will continue to work tirelessly, utilizing all available resources and intelligence, to combat illicit activities and safeguard the wellbeing of our citizens."

On June 11th, the San Juan A-TCET Vessel Search Team boarded the vessel at Pier 15 for a walk-through inspection. Officers found anomalies within the chassis of a container scheduled for unlading.

With a more intrusive inspection, the officers found 183 bricks composed of a white powdery substance that tested positive to the properties of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations is in charge of the investigation.

