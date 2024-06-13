Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The mobile point of sale (mPOS) devices market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $83.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile point of sale devices market size is predicted to reach $83.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

The growth in the mobile point of sale devices market is due to the expansion of 5G networks. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile point of sale devices market share. Major players in the mobile point of sale devices market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company.

Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Segments

•By Solution Type: Integrated Card Reader Solutions, Card Reader Accessories, Dongles, Sleeves

•By Technology: Biometrics, Bluetooth, Chip And Sign, Europay Mastercard And Visa Chip And Pin, Ethernet, Hybrid Technology Solutions, Magnetic-Stripe, Near Field Communication

•By End Use: Restaurant Hospitality (Lodging), Healthcare, Retail Warehouse Or Distribution, Entertainment

•By Geography: The global mobile point of sale devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile point of sale (mPOS) devices refers to portable devices, that are equipped with software and hardware components to process transactions and accept payments from customers. These devices are used by businesses to conduct sales transactions remotely or in-store, providing flexibility and convenience in accepting payments.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Mobile Point Of Sale Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

