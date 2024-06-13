Berlin Barracks / Accidental drowning

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A3003828

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/12/24 at 1725 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Big Rock Swimming Hole, 4806 VT Route 100B, Moretown, VT

INCIDENT: Accidental drowning

VICTIM: Anthony Goddard

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning in which a 34-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2024, in the Mad River in Moretown.

Troopers responded at about 5:25 p.m. to the Big Rock Swimming Hole located at 4806 VT Route 100B in the town of Moretown for a report of a drowning man. He was later identified as Anthony Goddard of Barre. Witnesses at the scene reported that Goddard was attempting to swim across the river with his young daughter on his back when he began to struggle. He ultimately went under the water and did not resurface. Several bystanders entered the water and were able to bring the child to shore safely but were unable to locate Goddard.

Troopers arrived on scene within minutes and entered the water in an attempt to rescue Goddard. A trooper assigned to the Berlin Barracks was able to locate Goddard quickly and successfully bring him to shore. Troopers administered life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in resuscitating Goddard, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in this incident.

Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations were dispatched to the scene to conduct a death investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that there is no indication of foul play. Goddard's body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

- 30 -