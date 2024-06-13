Precision Irrigation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Precision Irrigation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The precision irrigation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.” — The Business Research company

The Business Research Company’s “Precision Irrigation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the precision irrigation market size is predicted to reach $15.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.

The growth in the precision irrigation market is due to the increasing demand for agricultural products. North America region is expected to hold the largest precision irrigation market share. Major players in the precision irrigation market include Deere & Company, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Trimble Navigation Limited, Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation.

Precision Irrigation Market Segments

•By Type: Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation

•By Offering: Solutions, Services

•By End User: Agriculture, Residential, Turf And Sport Fields, Golf Courses, Parks, And Landscapes, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global precision irrigation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Precision irrigation is an innovative and sustainable agricultural method that enables the targeted delivery of water and nutrients to plants at precise times and locations, utilizing small, measured doses. This approach utilizes advanced technologies to optimize water usage efficiency, minimize water waste, enhance crop yield and quality, and help farmers improve productivity and conserve water resources.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Precision Irrigation Market Characteristics

3. Precision Irrigation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Precision Irrigation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Precision Irrigation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Precision Irrigation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Precision Irrigation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

