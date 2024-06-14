MINISTER OF HUMAN RESOURCES, MALAYSIA, MOOTS ASEAN SKILLS COLLABORATION AT LEADERS’ ENGAGEMENT SESSION WITH ILO

Steven Sim Chee Keong, the Honourble Minister of Human Resources, Malaysia delivering his speech.

Session Discusses ASEAN Year of Skills in Conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minister of Human Resources, Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong highlighted Malaysia’s aspiration to organise the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025 in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) at a high-tea session with nine ASEAN leaders, in Geneva, today.

This will pave the way for the Ministry of Human Resource Malaysia, locally known as Kementerian Sumber Manusia (KESUMA), as well as its departments and agencies like the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) to spearhead numerous training and skills initiatives to enhance the skills and knowledge of the ASEAN workforce.

The ASEAN Year of Skills will be a timely effort given Malaysia’s upcoming role as the ASEAN Chair next year where it will be focusing on enhancing regional integration by fostering seamless trade, deeper economic cooperation, and a more interconnected region. It will also encourage investment into the ASEAN workforce by prioritising capacity building, education, and skills development for a future-ready workforce. This will be done with a particular focus on emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technologies.

Speaking at the session, Steven Sim said, “As the central authority for human resource development and management in Malaysia, KESUMA is committed to fostering a competent, productive, responsive, and resilient Malaysian workforce that can effectively compete in the global marketplace. We are honoured to work with the ILO and all ASEAN leaders in achieving this aspiration for the region through the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025.”

He added, “I am confident, through the programmes we have identified, we can facilitate effective knowledge exchange and best practices sharing to enhance our workforce skills and productivity. Beyond that, we can also foster stronger collaboration and partnerships among member countries that can lead to long term actionable strategies in human capital development.”

Mr Srinivas Reddy, Chief of Skills and Employability of the International Labour Organisation who was also on hand at the event, believes that the initiative will provide a positive impact on the region.

He said, “Malaysia is making excellent progress in its efforts to promote lifelong learning and skills training to its people, under the leadership and vision of its Minister of Human Resources. I am confident that it will succeed in driving the skills development agenda for ASEAN next year, in line with its ASEAN Chairmanship.”

Srinivas also shared his experience in organising the European Year of Skills in 2023 and 2024 and the positive impact that the initiative has had to the governments, businesses and talents across the region.

The ASEAN Leaders High-Tea was also attended by Dato’ Awang Haji Ahmaddin Haji Abd Rahman, the Minister of Home Affairs for Brunei, Dr Tan See Leng Minister for Manpower of Singapore, Mr Afriansyah Noor, Vice Minister of Manpower for Indonesia, Mr Inthalath Phongsaysack, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare for Laos, Mr Benedicto Ernesto Bitonio Jr, Undersecretary, Deputy Minister for the Philippines, Mr Siraphop Duangsodsri, Vice Minister of Labour for Thailand, Her Excellency Ms. Ei Ei Tin Ambassador and Head of Delegation for Myanmmar, His Excellency Mr Mai Phan Dung Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and the World Trade Organization for Vietnam, Mr Som Chamnan Secretary of State, Ministry of Labour & Vocational Training (MLVT) for Cambodia and Mr Carlito Cabral Director General for Employment and Training for Timor-Leste.

The ASEAN Year of Skills 2025 will include numerous programmes and initiatives across Southeast Asia. This includes the National Human Capital Conference & Exhibition (NHCCE), HRD Corp’s annual flagship event that brings together the best industry captains from around the world to discuss challenges and opportunities in human capital development. In 2024 and 2025, the NHCCE will be focused on key priorities in the future of work for the ASEAN region.

The engagement came as part of the Minister’s four-day visit to Geneva which included Malaysia’s ratification of ILO’s Convention on Occupational Safety and Health 1981 (Convention 155), the Minister’s delivery of his plenary address at the 112th International Labour Conference, and visits with international partners and dignitaries.

