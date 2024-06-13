PHILIPPINES, June 13 - Press Release

June 12, 2024 'Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya' -- Bong Go shows genuine malasakit to help offloaded passenger and child come home For almost a week, a cold steel bench inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 served as a bed for seven-year-old Lorraine Wagas. Her father, Boyet, was watchful through the whole ordeal, unsure if they would ever make it home to Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur. Lorraine and her father were offloaded from their flight to Pagadian City. Boyet, a factory worker, had just resigned from his job in Metro Manila after four years, hoping to return to his hometown to ensure a stable educational environment for his children. Boyet explained the mix-up that led to their ordeal: "Nagkamali sa oras ng pagbigay. Dapat ang binigay na oras ay alas-4 ng hapon, pero mali ang araw na binigay. Mula nang dumating kami dito, isang linggo na ang lumipas. Buong araw na lang kami dito sa airport, nakahiga sa mga upuan." Police Captain Tranquilino Paggao of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group was among the first to notice Boyet and his child. He was instantly drawn to the plight Lorraine was going through. "Nung naka-duty ako noong gabi, humihingi sila ng tubig. Siyempre, tinignan ko sa itsura. Medyo, ano naman, malungkot. Eh, sabi niya, naiwan daw sila ng eroplano," he recounted. On June 2, a compassionate intervention took place as Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was returning to Manila from Davao. After Paggao informed the senator of Boyet's situation, Go personally met with the passengers. Go, widely known as "Mr. Malasakit," offered his assurances and immediate support. Reflecting on the encounter, Go said, "Bumaba ako noong Linggo sa eroplano. Paglabas ko, nilapit sa akin ng pulis ng Aviation Security Group." The sincere display of "Malasakit" illustrated Go's dedication to aiding Filipinos, especially in moments of distress. He worked with Mayor Eddie Relacion of Labangan to verify Wagas' details and expedited the arrangement of the necessary travel documentation and flight tickets. The family's journey back to Pagadian City was secured and they returned safely on June 5. Moved by the senator's prompt response, Wagas expressed his deep gratitude: "Sir Bong Go, nagpapasalamat ako sa inyo na binigyan mo ko ng tulong pang-ticket. Salamat, Kuya Bong Go." The incident has been praised by Paggao and his colleagues, with the police officer highlighting Go's consistent readiness to assist, calling him "Malasakit Man" for his proactive help to those in need. "Lahat dito, pumunta sa kanya (Go) pag may conflict... kasi siya ang tinaguriang 'Malasakit man' na nakakatulong sa mga mahihirap," he said. This incident not only showcases Go's rapid response to an immediate crisis but also exemplifies his broader commitment to serving with empathy and compassion. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," said Go. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Go was also instrumental in orchestrating numerous initiatives, aiding countless individuals stranded in Metro Manila to return to their provinces safely.