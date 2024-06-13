PHILIPPINES, June 13 - Press Release

June 12, 2024 Bringing government closer to the people -- Bong Go assists thousands of barangay workers and indigents in Imus City, Cavite as he also visits its Super health Center On Tuesday, June 11, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assisted barangay health workers, nutrition workers and indigents in Imus City, Cavite, and visited the city's new Super Health Center. In his speech, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor, underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipinos, particularly those poorest members of society. Among his priorities is to help bring government and its services closer to the people. "Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino... At kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas ay pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon. Iyan naman po ang ipinangako ko sa inyo, magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go expressed. Being an adopted son of CALABARZON region, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, bags, basketballs, and volleyball to 2,000 beneficiaries, including Barangay Health Workers, Barangay Nutrition Scholars, and parents of Imus National High School students. Select recipients also received additional bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches. Furthermore, the said qualified indigents present also received financial support from the local government through the collaboration of Senator Go and Mayor AA Advincula. Meanwhile, Senator Go has introduced two legislative measures to recognize and support the hard work of barangay officials and health workers. First is Senate Bill No. 197, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, which he filed that aims to grant barangay officials more support and benefits if enacted into law. Furthermore, Go's advocacy emphasizes the crucial role of barangay health workers (BHWs), who serve as the primary healthcare providers in their communities. He introduced SBN 427, the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act. If enacted into law, this will ensure fair compensation and benefits for the frontline health workers. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also personally inspected the Imus City Super Health Center, and he proudly mentioned that one of his key advocacies is the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. He highlighted the critical role of Super Health Centers in advancing the early detection of diseases through accessible basic health services at the community level. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 17 in Cavite. Moreover, Go praised the efforts of local officials of Imus City, led by Congressman Adrian "AJ" Advincula, Governor Jonvic Remulla, Vice Governor Athena Tolentino, Mayor Alex "AA" Advincula, Board Member Shernan Jaro, and city councilors among others, for their commitment to ensuring their constituents are well-supported. Go then encouraged them to sustain their efforts for the continued growth and development of Imus City and the entire province of Cavite. Mayor Alex "AA" Advincula expressed his appreciation to the Senator saying, "Mapalad ang Imus na bukod sa biyayang dala, personal pa na pumunta dito ang ating kaibigan, ang taong naka tulong sa atin, ang tao na napaka simple, napaka bait, at may madaming proyekto na naitulong sa atin, Senator Bong Go!" Additionally, Go reminded Filipinos to focus on their health as he emphasized the importance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure disadvantaged Filipinos can conveniently access government medical assistance programs. In Cavite, Malasakit Centers are located at the Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital Bacoor City. Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, qualified public hospitals can host Malasakit Centers to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance for those in need. Since the program's inception in 2018, 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. "Ako na inyong Senator kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang natatanging bisyo ko, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go uttered. Prior to the event's conclusion, local government officials and guests surprised Senator Go with a birthday cake and birthday song. On the same day, Go also visited the newly constructed Bypass Road Connecting Buhay na Tubig to Bahayang Pag Asa Phase I, Imus, Cavite which he advocated for as Vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.