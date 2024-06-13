PHILIPPINES, June 13 - Press Release

June 13, 2024 Cayetano hails Philippine-Hong Kong partnership on Independence Day Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday expressed deep gratitude to Hong Kong for its continued role as a vital partner in the Philippines' progress, especially in an ever-changing world. "There are many conflicts around the world, but somehow in this part of the world, we found a way to be one family," Cayetano remarked during his address at the celebration of the 126th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence, an event hosted by the Consulate General of the Philippines in Hong Kong on June 12, 2024. The senator used what he called the "3 Rs" to describe the Philippines' relationship with Hong Kong - Resilient, Relevant, and Reliable -- likening this to the foundational skills of reading, writing, and arithmetic taught in early education. "If you ask me to describe our relationship with Hong Kong in particular, and China in general, it is resilient. [There are] issues and problems [that we face], but we always find a way to become brothers and sisters again," he said. He elaborated on how both countries remain "relevant" and "reliable" to each other, especially in times of need. "Whatever the problems are, [such as] economics, transportation, [and] the pandemic, we find a way to be relevant to each other," he said. "When you need us, we will be there for you, and when we need you, you're always there for us," he added. Concluding his speech, Cayetano thanked Paul Chan Mo-po, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, and called for continued partnership to sustain the robust relationship between the two regions. "Thank you for the hospitality and the kindness you're showing the Filipino people," he said. "As you celebrate with us, you know the world is changing quite fast, but as long as we continue to be reliable, we continue to be relevant, and we continue to be resilient members of one family, we will continue our record," he added. Cayetano, pinuri ang matatag na ugnayan ng Pilipinas at Hong Kong sa Araw ng Kalayaan Ipinahayag ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang kanyang malalim na pasasalamat sa Hong Kong sa mahalagang papel nito bilang katuwang ng Pilipinas sa pag-unlad, lalo na sa isang mundong mabilis ang pagbabago. "There are many conflicts around the world, but somehow in this part of the world, we found a way to be one family," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang talumpati sa pagdiriwang ng 126th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence, na inorganisa ng Consulate General of the Philippines sa Hong Kong nitong June 12, 2024. Ginamit ng senador ang tinatawag niyang "3 Rs" upang ilarawan ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Hong Kong - Resilient, Relevant, and Reliable. "If you ask me to describe our relationship with Hong Kong in particular, and China in general, it is resilient. [There are] issues and problems [that we face], but we always find a way to become brothers and sisters again," wika niya. Ipinaliwanag din niya kung paano nananatiling "relevant" at "reliable" ang dalawang bansa sa isa't isa, lalo na sa mga panahon ng pangangailangan. "Whatever the problems are, [such as] economics, transportation, [and] the pandemic, we find a way to be relevant to each other," wika niya. "When you need us, we will be there for you, and when we need you, you're always there for us," dagdag niya. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang talumpati, pinasalamatan ni Cayetano si Paul Chan Mo-po, ang Financial Secretary ng Hong Kong, at nanawagan ng patuloy na pakikipagtulungan upang mapanatili ang matatag na relasyon ng dalawang rehiyon. "Thank you for the hospitality and the kindness you're showing the Filipino people," wika niya. "As you celebrate with us, you know the world is changing quite fast, but as long as we continue to be reliable, we continue to be relevant, and we continue to be resilient members of one family, we will continue our record," dagdag niya.