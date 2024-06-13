Permanent Magnet Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the permanent magnet market size is predicted to reach $60. 08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

The growth in the permanent magnet market is due to the increasing demand for automobile applications. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest permanent magnet market share. Major players in the permanent magnet market include Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Asea Brown Boveri, Robert Bosch GmbH, Meidensha Corp.

Permanent Magnet Market Segments

• By Type: Ferrite Magnets, Samarium Cobalt Magnets, Alnico Magnets, Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets

• By Sales Channel Type: Direct Sales, Distributors

• By End-Use: General Industrial, Automotive, Medical Technology, Environment & Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics

• By Geography: The global permanent magnet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A permanent magnet refers to a piece of magnetized material used in various types of electronic products that generates a strong magnetic field on its own and preserves its magnetic characteristics in the absence of a magnetizing force, such as a current or an inducing field.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Permanent Magnet Market Characteristics

3. Permanent Magnet Market Trends And Strategies

4. Permanent Magnet Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Permanent Magnet Market Size And Growth

……

27. Permanent Magnet Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Permanent Magnet Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

