County Route 45, (Turkey Bone Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2024

County Route 45, (Turkey Bone Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, through Saturday, June 15, 2024, and Monday, June 17, 2024, through Tuesday, June 18, 2024, beginning at milepost 7.80 ending at milepost 7.90, for soil nail embankment stabilization. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternates routes.​​