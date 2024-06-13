Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,454 in the last 365 days.

County Route 45, (Turkey Bone Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Page Content

County Route 45, (Turkey Bone Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, through Saturday, June 15, 2024, and Monday, June 17, 2024, through Tuesday, June 18, 2024,  beginning at milepost 7.80 ending at milepost 7.90, for soil nail embankment stabilization. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternates routes.​​

You just read:

County Route 45, (Turkey Bone Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more