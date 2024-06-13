Wirt County Route 38, McCutcheon Run Road, Will be Closed On Thursday, June 13, 2024

Page Content

Wirt County Route 38, McCutcheon Run Road, will be closed at milepost 0.3, from the intersection of WV 14 South and Country Route 38, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 13, 2024, for a culvert replacement.



The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​