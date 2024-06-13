Lane Closure on the Fourth Street Bridge in Clarksburg Beginning Thursday, June 13, 2024

There will be a lane closure on the Fourth Street Bridge in Clarksburg from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m., beginning Thursday, June 13, 2024, through Friday, June 14, 2024, for inspection of the bridge. Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
