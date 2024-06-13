Towards A New Journey, Hengqin Accelerates the Cultivation of the New "Industry + Exhibition" Business Model

The Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

ZHUHAI, China, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of the end of this May, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (here in after referred to as the "Cooperation Zone") has been implementing tier-specific management for nearly three months. The Cooperation Zone represents a major exploration of China's high-level institutional opening-up. It is also accelerating the construction of key areas such as livelihoods, industries, and legal systems, thus opening a new chapter in high-quality development.

According to António Lei, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, the implementation of tier-specific management has further enhanced the convenience of travel from Macao to Hengqin. The Cooperation Zone, in collaboration with Macao, plans to leverage the two-way mobility and interaction of personnel to host more signature MICE events. These events aim to attract global buyers, exhibitors, and representatives from the financial industry. In addition, it will facilitate the flow of logistics, human resources, capital, and information, thus promoting the development of the new "industry + exhibition" business model.

António Lei believed the official implementation of tier-specific management will bring more benefits and opportunities for exhibition cooperation between Macao and Hengqin. For example, companies participating in events in the Cooperation Zone can temporarily import exhibition items under bonded conditions. Besides, some large non-disposable exhibition materials can be transported back to Macao after the event. It will further facilitate the "multi-venue event" model between Hengqin and Macao, thus attracting more international exhibitors to extend their activities to Hengqin.

"This year, we will continue to collaborate with Macao to host several events with global influence under the model of 'multi-venue event', such as the High-quality Consumption Exhibition & Global Bay Areas Forum and the BEYOND Expo. By sharing resources, we seek to continuously expand the influence of the 'MICE² Macao x Hengqin brand," said António Lei.

In the future, Macao and Hengqin will jointly promote the establishment of a terminal of the Macau International Airport, launch a Macao tourism bus route and co-host events such as the "Camping Fair" in the Cooperation Zone. They will also develop more island tour products, strengthen cooperation on investment promotion for the MICE industry, and form a professional team to attract more international events to the two places.

In addition, the thriving MICE industry in Macao and Hengqin has created numerous employment opportunities. For example, hosting MICE events involves a wide range of professionals specialising in event planning, marketing, venue management, and technical support, thus providing a vast market space for related industries to attract skilled talents. Moreover, by jointly hosting various MICE events and building exhibition brands, Macao and Hengqin will present their diverse industrial development to a broader audience. This approach not only promotes talent exchange within the industry but also helps to reserve more outstanding professionals for both places.

