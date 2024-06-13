Buttenberg & MP revolutionizes Industrial Procurement with Innovative Online Shop

Buttenberg & MP, a leading provider of MRO solutions, announces the launch of their new online shop, set to redefine the landscape of industrial procurement.

STRASSBOURG, FRANCE, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buttenberg & MP, a leading provider of MRO solutions, proudly announces the launch of their new online shop, set to redefine the landscape of industrial procurement. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, Buttenberg & MP's new online platform promises to streamline the sourcing process, empower supply chains, and elevate operational efficiency for businesses worldwide.

As a trusted name in the industry, Buttenberg & MP has long been recognized for its dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With the launch of its online shop, the company is poised to deliver an unparalleled level of convenience and accessibility to its valued clientele, comprising Supply Chain Management and Commodity buyers.

"Our mission at Buttenberg & MP has always been to exceed customer expectations and provide customer-centric solutions that drive success," said Ariel Cohenbash, Business Development Director, at Buttenberg & MP. "With the introduction of our online shop, we're thrilled to offer our customers a seamless, user-friendly platform to procure the parts and materials they need, when they need them."

At the heart of Buttenberg & MP's online shop are a host of features designed to enhance the procurement experience:

Fast Delivery: Orders received by 9 pm are dispatched on the same day, ensuring swift delivery and minimizing downtime for businesses.

Recoding Service: The innovative recoding service simplifies the search process, allowing customers to input item numbers from other manufacturers and receive suggestions for original parts and alternatives.

Technical Consulting: With a team of qualified experts available via telephone and email, Buttenberg & MP provides unparalleled technical support, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance for their queries and requests.

Spanning over 300,000 products, Buttenberg & MP's online store boasts an extensive inventory that caters to a diverse range of industrial needs. From quick-push-in connectors to pneumatic and hydraulic components from leading manufacturers such as Festo, Aventics, SMC, HYDAC, ACE shock absorbers, IMI-Norgren pneumatics, Loctite, and Cejn couplings, the online shop offers a comprehensive selection of products to suit every requirement.

"We understand the challenges that businesses face when it comes to sourcing parts and materials," added Ariel Cohenbash. "With our online shop, we aim to alleviate these challenges by providing a centralized platform that offers convenience, efficiency, and reliability, all while upholding the highest standards of quality and service."

Buttenberg & MP's online shop represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By harnessing the power of technology and leveraging their expertise in the industry, Buttenberg & MP aims to empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.

For more information about Buttenberg & MP and to explore their new online shop, please visit buttenbergmp.com.

About Buttenberg & MP:

Buttenberg & MP is a leading provider of MRO solutions, specializing in sourcing parts and materials for businesses worldwide. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Buttenberg & MP is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive success.