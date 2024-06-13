Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Assault with Intent to Rob

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a Northwest Assault with Intent to Rob.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s property then the suspects assaulted him. The suspects followed the victim to the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northwest then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24080747

