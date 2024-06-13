MPD Investigating Navy Yard Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to the Unit block of K Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a crime scene, but no victims. A short time later, MPD was notified of an adult male shooting victim that arrived at a local DC hospital. After all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the Unit block of K Street, Southeast.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Sebastian, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24089138