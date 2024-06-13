Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,308 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating Navy Yard Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to the Unit block of K Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a crime scene, but no victims. A short time later, MPD was notified of an adult male shooting victim that arrived at a local DC hospital. After all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the Unit block of K Street, Southeast.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Sebastian, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24089138

You just read:

MPD Investigating Navy Yard Fatal Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more