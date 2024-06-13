MPD Arrests Teen for October 2023 Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a 13-year-old for an October 2023 robbery in Northwest.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m., the victim was in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest, when a group of five juveniles approached him. Three of the suspects pointed guns at the victim and took his property.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23177164

###