MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announces the arrest of a man in connection to a robbery in Northwest.

On April 22, 2024, at 9 p.m., the victim reported while walking in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Northwest, a suspect initiated a conversation with him. The suspect then assaulted the victim while two other suspects began removing items from the victim’s pockets. All three suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 19-year-old Alexander King, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

An additional suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24060421

###

