New Political Thriller by Michael Fedor Explores the Dark Side of American Politics While Offering a Glimmer of Hope
In What It Takes to Kill a Bull Moose, debut author takes readers on a gripping journey through the murky waters of American presidential politics.
I set out with this novel to weave real-world knowledge into a compelling narrative set in the near future. This novel is fast-paced and explores where we may be headed someday politically.”HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former political operative Michael Fedor takes readers on a gripping journey through the murky waters of American politics in his debut novel, "What It Takes to Kill a Bull Moose: A Political Thriller." Drawing on his extensive first-hand experience working on campaigns from local government to President, Fedor crafts a chillingly realistic portrayal of corruption and intrigue at the highest levels of government. The novel releases on June 18, 2024.
— Michael Fedor
"What It Takes to Kill a Bull Moose" delves into the lives of corrupt politicians and dysfunctional political parties during a lackluster presidential election. As the nation faces an uninspiring choice, a dramatic twist unfolds with the unexpected entry of Jackson Piper and the resurrected Bull Moose Party. With razor-sharp prose and an insider’s perspective, Fedor captures the intensity and unpredictability of a high-stakes political race that could change the course of history.
“My background as a political operative gave me unparalleled insight into the machinations of political campaigns,” said Michael Fedor, author. “I set out with this novel to weave real-world knowledge into a compelling narrative set in the near future. This novel is fast-paced and explores where we may be headed given America’s current political trajectory.”
This electrifying novel promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats, questioning the integrity of the political system and the lengths to which individuals and parties will go for power. "What It Takes to Kill a Bull Moose" is not just a story; it’s a reflection on the current state of American politics and a call for deeper engagement and vigilance.
"What It Takes to Kill a Bull Moose: A Political Thriller" is available now for preorder and will be released on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at major bookstores and online retailers. For more information about Michael Fedor and his work, please visit www.michaelfedorbooks.com.
ISBN:
979-8-9899213-1-7
Publisher: Epoch Edge LLC
www.epochedgepress.com
About Michael Fedor:
Political fiction author Michael Fedor brings 20 years of political organizing and storytelling experience to write for lovers of suspense, thrillers, and even political fantasy. Michael uses his observations and experiences in the wild, wooly worlds of Washington, DC, and state capitols to tell captivating stories of power, politics, and the human condition. His style makes his novels fast-paced and deliciously thrilling. His meticulous research ensures each story is terrifyingly plausible.
Michael left the classroom 18 years ago to work in politics. Working for candidates and campaigns from local government to the U.S. President, Michael gained an up-close view of the personal costs of pursuing power. A multi-year candidate himself, he won 3 of the 5 offices he sought before hanging up his “running shoes” for good in 2020.
The first book in a new political thriller series, What It Takes to Kill a Bull Moose (Book 1), will be released on June 18, 2024. Book 2 will be released in November 2024.
Michael earned both master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Penn State University. Like the main character of Bull Moose, Michael is an avid outdoorsman, a voracious reader, and a student of history. Michael remains undefeated at pub trivia.
Media Inquiries:
Michael Fedor
Email: author@michaelfedorbooks.com
Phone: (717) 745-7224
Review Copies and Interviews:
Available upon request
### END ###
Michael J Fedor
Epoch Edge Press
+ +1 7177457224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other