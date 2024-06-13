Submit Release
DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO RED LOBSTER

Posted on Jun 12, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Red Lobster, located at 1765 Ala Moana Blvd., June 12, 2024 due to sewage backup.

During a June 12 routine inspection at Red Lobster, a DOH inspector observed sewage backup between the kitchen entrance and dining area. The food establishment, operated by Red Lobster Hospitality, LLC, must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and the violation is resolved. A date for the next inspection has yet to be determined.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/


