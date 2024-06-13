Nighttime lane closures June 13 to install temporary traffic signal at Napilihau Street

Main, News Posted on Jun 12, 2024 in Highways News

NAPILI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of traffic modifications on Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Napilihau Street beginning at 8 p.m., Thursday, June 13 to 6 a.m., Friday, June 14. During the nighttime closure, crews will install a temporary traffic signal to replace the traffic signal mast that was shortened on June 1.

From 8 p.m. June 13, the Lahaina-bound (westbound) lane of Honoapi‘ilani Highway at Napilihau Street will be closed. Lahaina-bound traffic will be maintained through contraflow using the turning lanes at the intersection. Cones and signage will be installed to control traffic around the work area. The lane will be reopened no later than 6 a.m. June 14.

A diagram showing the closure areas and areas for contraflow can be found here. Turns will be allowed during contraflow.

This work follows repairs done on June 1, after an inspection of the traffic signal system at the intersection on May 31 revealed deterioration in the traffic signal pole base located at the northwest corner of the intersection. HDOT is sourcing a permanent traffic signal and will send out an update when work to replace the temporary signal is scheduled.

