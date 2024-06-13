2024 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum: Educational seminars, special events announced focusing on tax security, scams, practice management and beneficial ownership information

Early bird registration rate expires June 17

IR-2024-163, June 12, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the continuing education agenda for the 2024 Nationwide Tax Forum featuring 45 seminars on a wide array of topics that will help tax professionals serve their clients.

This year’s agenda, featuring speakers from the IRS and leading tax associations, includes topics ranging from tax law updates to managing client examinations, from digital assets to the Secure Act 2.0, and from the Employee Retention Credit to clean energy credits.

In the keynote address and plenary session, IRS leadership will focus on the agency’s ongoing work to improve service and transform enforcement and compliance activities.

In addition to the regular tax law update and ethics courses, this year’s forum is hosting two panel discussions on cybersecurity: “Tax Pros and Security – Real-Life Threats and Steps to Protect Your Business” and “IRS Security Summit and the Written Information Security Plan.” In addition, experts from the Pell Center will present “Cybersecurity for Tax Professionals.”

The Nationwide Tax Forum will also equip tax pros to join in the fight against abusive scams, schemes and fraud with three seminars on the topic.

Six of this year’s most popular topics will be presented in both English and Spanish.

Altogether, attendees can earn up to 19 continuing education credits by attending one of the five forums in Chicago, Orlando, Baltimore, Dallas or San Diego.

In addition to the regular seminar lineup, attendees at the Nationwide Tax Forum can attend all of the following special events:

Monday: English from 5 p.m. -6:30 p.m.; Spanish from 7 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Looking for ways to grow or improve your tax business? Maximize your time at the forum by participating in this special Monday session. Tax forum association partners from the National Association of Enrolled Agents, National Association of Tax Professionals, National Society of Accountants, National Society of Tax Professionals and Padgett Business Services will present ideas on how you can attract and manage customers, increase your productivity and have a more satisfying work-life balance.

¿Busca formas de hacer crecer o mejorar su negocio de impuestos? Maximice su tiempo en el foro participando en esta sesión especial el lunes a las 5 p.m. (en inglés). A las 7 p.m. se llevará a cabo la sesión en español, con colaboradores de Advanced Accounting & Tax Services, American Tax Club, BMS of Arizona Corp., Freedom Tax Resolution, Latin Tax Academy, Latino Tax Professional, Midland LDU Insurance and Tax Services, National Association of Enrolled Agents, NAVA School of Business, Noba Digital Academy y Tax Solutions & Bookkeeping LLC.

Scams and schemes panel discussion with CERCA

Wednesday: 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Have you been victimized by a tax scam? Scammers are targeting the tax pro community. Join CERCA’s members from the tax and software community and IRS leaders for a panel discussion that will equip tax professionals to protect themselves and their clients.

National Taxpayer Advocate Town Hall

Wednesday: 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Join National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins during the Nationwide Tax Forum Networking Reception to discuss emerging issues facing taxpayers and tax professionals. She wants to hear from the tax professional community and welcomes tax pro participation in addressing these concerns. The program includes a Q&A session.

Beneficial ownership information reporting

Wednesday: 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

A new law affecting many small businesses – including many tax practices – went into effect in 2024 requiring companies to report ownership information to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This bonus session, featuring representatives from FinCen and the IRS, will explain what tax professionals need to do to comply with the new reporting requirements.

The special events do not convey continuing education credit.

Early bird deadline approaching

Register by 5 p.m. ET on June 17 to take advantage of the early bird rate of $255 per person. That’s a savings of $54 off the $309 standard rate and $135 off the on-site registration rate of $390. Standard pricing begins on June 17 after 5 p.m. ET and ends two weeks before the start of each forum.

For more information and to register online, visit www.irstaxforum.com.

Association members save an additional $10

Members of the following participating associations can save an additional $10 off the early bird rate if they register by June 17. Those interested should contact their association directly for more information:

American Bar Association (ABA)

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP)

National Society of Accountants (NSA)

National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP)

Location Forum dates Deadline for $309 standard rate Chicago, IL July 9-11 June 25 Orlando, FL July 30-Aug. 1 July 16 Baltimore, MD Aug. 13-15 July 30 Dallas, TX Aug. 20-22 Aug. 6 San Diego, CA Sept. 10-12 Aug. 27

The IRS provides continuing education credits to enrolled agents, certified public accountants, Annual Filing Season Program participants and California Tax Education Council participants.

To learn more about the IRS Nationwide Tax Forum, see these YouTube videos:

