Family Statement on the Passing of Dr. William F. Pickard











DETROIT, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with immense sorrow that we share the news that our beloved William “Bill” F. Pickard, PhD – entrepreneur, philanthropist, education advocate, business titan, mentor, and visionary – passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his West Palm Beach, Fla. home, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 83.

On behalf of our family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the love and support during this difficult time. Your kindness has provided immense comfort.

We kindly ask for privacy at this time. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Media inquiries should be directed to Jocelyn Coley of The Allen Lewis Agency, Jocelyn@TheAllenLewisAgency.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95457ead-a54b-4024-9695-6c6d1065f3d8