Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,318 in the last 365 days.

Family Statement on the Passing of Dr. William F. Pickard


Dr. William F. Pickard


DETROIT, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with immense sorrow that we share the news that our beloved William “Bill” F. Pickard, PhD – entrepreneur, philanthropist, education advocate, business titan, mentor, and visionary – passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his West Palm Beach, Fla. home, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 83.

On behalf of our family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the love and support during this difficult time. Your kindness has provided immense comfort.

We kindly ask for privacy at this time. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Media inquiries should be directed to Jocelyn Coley of The Allen Lewis Agency, Jocelyn@TheAllenLewisAgency.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95457ead-a54b-4024-9695-6c6d1065f3d8

        


Dr. William F. Pickard

Dr. William F. Pickard

You just read:

Family Statement on the Passing of Dr. William F. Pickard

Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more