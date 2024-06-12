Working with the Tulare Lake Irrigation District, DWR and the Tachi Yokut Tribe entered into a contractual agreement to institute both a temporary and permanent transfer of water resulting in over 600-acre feet of additional water for the area.
California and Tribal Partners Secure Critical Water Supply to Support Native American Farmers
