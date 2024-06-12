Dr. Ruben West to be Appointed Humanitarian Negotiator/Diplomat by International College of Peace Studies Kenya
Civility recognizes that prevention is always cheaper than intervention. Dr. West is committed to civility for all.”NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International College of Peace Studies is an independent educational institution dedicated to providing practical professional training in humanitarian diplomacy and international affairs. As a United Nations-mandated organization, the College is renowned for its expertise in promoting peace, sustainability, and conflict resolution. Since its establishment, the International College of Peace Studies has been dedicated to providing top-quality training programs and fostering partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide. The institution provides innovative training programs to government agencies, foundations, and NGOs.
As a Humanitarian Negotiator and International Ambassador for Peace, Dr. West is positioned to work with governments, embassies, state governments, INGOs, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations to advocate for peace in communities, nations, and the globe, promoting prosperity, posterity, and sustainable development.
In July 2024, Dr. West will be honored in Nairobi, Kenya, with a prestigious appointment as a Humanitarian Negotiator, Humanitarian Chaplain, and International Ambassador for Peace. This esteemed recognition will grant him enhanced credentials and authority to continue his vital work in global negotiations, fostering peace and understanding worldwide.
Dr. West pursued specialized training at the International College of Peace Studies to enhance his expertise in humanitarian work. The Provost of the college, Dr. Kennedy Waningu, emphasizes the institution's dedication to making a significant impact in the humanitarian field through comprehensive training, education, and hands-on participation. Guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, the college strives to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive positive change in the world.
Dr. West will be formally honored at a ceremony hosted by the International College of Peace Studies Nairobi at Stedmak Gardens, Karen. The event will be attended by esteemed guests from across the country, who will gather to recognize Dr. West's distinguished achievements in humanitarian diplomacy. He will be conferred with the recognition of Humanitarian Diplomat, acknowledging his exceptional expertise in leveraging high-level engagement to persuade parties in armed conflicts to prioritize humanitarian objectives and work towards peaceful resolutions.
These esteemed credentials and appointments will significantly enhance Dr. West's global impact, as he continues his noble mission to "Create Change Around the World". Renowned for his thought leadership and humanitarian endeavors, Dr. West has established himself as a prominent international figure, garnering widespread recognition
and acclaim for his tireless efforts to promote civility, understanding, and peaceful resolution. His expanded credentials will undoubtedly amplify his influence, enabling him to further inspire and drive positive change worldwide.
Dr. West's achievements have been acknowledged with the following awards:
- President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama (2016)
- Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist (2018)
- Sydney Allicock (Vice President of Guyana) Global Humanitarian Award (2019)
- United States 2019 Civility Icon of the Year by iChange Nations™
- Dr. West was honored with the prestigious International Humanitarian Medal, presented by Ambassador Abdul Ghani Yahya Al-ebarh, President of the United Nations Social Council and distinguished nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. This esteemed recognition was accompanied by two additional appointments: World Civility Ambassador and Universal Peace Ambassador, both conferred upon Dr. West in the same year.
- Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award by Swarna Bharat Parivaar Trust (SBP) of India (2022)
Dr. West is a prolific author and co-author of over 10 books including his 2024 release of Campaign Civility (US version). His expertise in transformation and advocacy for civility is widely sought after. He holds a Ph.D. and Master's degrees in Positive Neuro Psychology from the prestigious American Graduate University of Positive Psychology, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Washburn University. Dr. West's impressive academic credentials and published works underscore his authority and commitment to fostering positive change and promoting a culture of civility.
