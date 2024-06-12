Dr. Ruben West to be Appointed Humanitarian Negotiator/Diplomat by International College of Peace Studies Kenya

Dr. Robin West and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of the United States

Dr. Kennedy Waningu of Kenya, Provost of the International Colleague of Peace Studies with World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West of the United States

Youth Speaker Robinson West, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West and Dr. Robin West presenting at the Fleuve Congo Hotel in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dr. Ruben West's 2024 USA Publication of Campaign Civility. Available on Amazon, Kindle and Audible