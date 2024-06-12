Canadian High Income Equity Fund to Terminate

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CIQ.UN) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), manager of Canadian High Income Equity Fund (the “Fund”), announced today that the Fund will terminate on or about August 15, 2024 (“Termination Date”). This news release serves as notice of termination to unitholders of the Fund in accordance with the amended and restated declaration of trust governing the Fund (the “Declaration of Trust”). The Board of Directors of the Manager determined that the termination of the Fund is in the best interest of the unitholders of the Fund for the following reasons: (i) the Fund’s small size and increasing MER; (ii) limited ability to increase fund size due to the trading discount; and (iii) reduced liquidity for investors.



The Fund has previously declared a distribution of $0.04 per unit payable to unitholders of record on June 28, 2024 with a payment date on or before July 15, 2024. There will be no other monthly distributions declared by the Fund. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust, after all liabilities have been satisfied or provided for, the net assets of the Fund will be distributed in cash to unitholders of the Fund on a pro rata basis on or about August 16, 2024. As the units trade in the “book-entry-only system” of CDS, unitholders need not take any action with respect to receiving their proceeds.

Units of the Fund will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX until the Termination Date on August 15, 2024.

About Brompton Funds

