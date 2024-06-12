AGF Announces Results of Special Meetings of Securityholders

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Special meetings of securityholders of AGF All World Tax Advantage Group Limited and the following Funds (other than Series O, Q, W, and ETF Series) were held on June 12, 2024:

AGF AMERICAN GROWTH FUND

AGF CANADIAN DIVIDEND INCOME FUND

AGF CANADIAN MONEY MARKET FUND

AGF CANADIAN SMALL CAP FUND

AGF ELEMENTS BALANCED PORTFOLIO

AGF ELEMENTS CONSERVATIVE PORTFOLIO

AGF ELEMENTS GLOBAL PORTFOLIO

AGF ELEMENTS GROWTH PORTFOLIO

AGF EMERGING MARKETS BOND FUND

AGF EMERGING MARKETS FUND

AGF EQUITY INCOME FUND

AGF EUROPEAN EQUITY FUND

AGF FIXED INCOME PLUS FUND

AGF FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND

AGF GLOBAL CONVERTIBLE BOND FUND

AGF GLOBAL CORPORATE BOND FUND

AGF GLOBAL DIVIDEND FUND

AGF GLOBAL EQUITY FUND

AGF GLOBAL GROWTH BALANCED FUND

AGF GLOBAL REAL ASSETS FUND

AGF GLOBAL SELECT FUND

AGF GLOBAL STRATEGIC INCOME FUND (FORMERLY, AGF STRATEGIC INCOME FUND)

AGF GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE BALANCED FUND

AGF GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE GROWTH EQUITY FUND

AGF GLOBAL YIELD FUND

AGF NORTH AMERICAN DIVIDEND INCOME FUND

AGF TOTAL RETURN BOND FUND

AGF U.S. SMALL-MID CAP FUND

Following the special meetings of securityholders, AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced that securityholders approved a resolution to adopt the fixed rate annual administration fee to replace certain operating expenses of each applicable series of the Funds.

Each series other than Series O, Q, W, and ETF Series of each Fund currently pays a management fee, an administration fee relating to registrar and transfer agency services (the “Transfer Agency Administration Fee”) and other operating expenses, which make up a large portion of the management expense ratio (the “MER”) of the Fund. The MER is expressed as an annual percentage of the total net asset value of the Fund. While investors do not pay the management fee, the Transfer Agency Administration Fee and operating expenses directly, these affect investors because they reduce the returns of the Fund.

As a result of the resolution, AGF Investments will now pay for all the operating expenses (the “Operating Expenses”) of each Fund other than “Certain Fund Costs” in exchange for the payment by the Fund of an annual fixed rate administration fee (the “Administration Fee”) with respect to each series of the Fund, and in return, the Transfer Agency Administration Fee will be eliminated.

The administration fee proposal is expected to be implemented on or about October 1, 2024, or such later date as AGF Investments may consider more appropriate.

