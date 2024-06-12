Submit Release
NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 26; Individuals Can Participate Online

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced it will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on Thursday, June 26, at 9 a.m. PT. The meeting will take place virtually at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVDA2024.

Stockholders will need their control number included in their notice or proxy card to access the meeting, and may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting. Non-stockholders are welcome to attend by going to the above link and registering under “Guest Login.”

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the company’s proxy statement filed on May 14, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The proxy statement is available at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

A replay of the 2024 annual meeting webcast will be available until June 25, 2025, at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

