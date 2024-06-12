Muslim women join political leaders to condemn protest at Nova exhibit at NYC as terrorism
EINPresswire.com/ -- Muslim women joined political leaders to condemn the protest at the Nova exhibit in NYC as terrorism. On Monday night, pro-Hamas/Palestinian demonstrators lit smoke canisters and flares outside the Noah Music Festival exhibition in lower Manhattan. The exhibit commemorated the victims of the brutal Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival on October 7. The protesters chanted antisemitic slogans, endorsed Hamas, and celebrated the deaths of innocent civilians in the most barbaric way. They then proceeded to throw red paint to deface the exhibition.
Americans have been dealing with these protests, and the government must take a firm stand. American Muslim leaders in Congress have remained silent. The Muslim American leadership is silent. Some others, like US Representative Ocasio-Cortez, said, “Antisemitism has no place in our city,” but these statements fall way short of the real action needed to combat antisemitism. While the victims' families are struggling with grief, in America, we have witnessed the ripping off of posters of the hostages. The protests at the site of the Nova exhibit in New York are deeply concerning for the safety and dignity of American life. We, at The American Muslim Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, call for swift and meaningful action by law enforcement. Additionally, AMMWEC's Muslim and multifaith women have been outspoken in speaking out about the rape and torture of Israeli women by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.
AMMWEC stands firmly against all forms of violence against women and rape being used as a weapon of war.
"Desecration of someone else's pain is un-Islamic and un-American, and that too of our Ahle Kitaab, People of the Book," said Anila Ali, Ammwec executive and faith leader. 'we took a group of Muslim leaders to the Kibbutzim after the Hamas massacre of October 7th to see for ourselves and found how violently women were attacked and how Hamas terrorists used God's name to desecrate Islam."
"We urge the US government to get all hostages released and help Israel and Palestine find a peaceful path forward once Hamas is eradicated," said Ali.
As Muslims we are taught to value life and any peace plan must include a complete overhaul of curriculum for Palestinian children to learn to value life and exist peacefully with everyone's of God's creations," added Ali.
These events surrounding the protest at the Nova exhibit in New York City underscore the urgent need for action against antisemitism and extremism. The actions of the protesters not only defaced a solemn commemoration but also perpetuated harmful stereotypes and ideologies. As members of The American Muslim Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, we stand resolute in our condemnation of such acts and reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, justice, and dignity for all. It is imperative that law enforcement agencies swiftly and decisively address these incidents, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. Furthermore, we call upon leaders at all levels of government to prioritize efforts to combat antisemitism and all forms of bigotry, fostering a society where diversity is celebrated and respect is paramount.
Anila Ali
Americans have been dealing with these protests, and the government must take a firm stand. American Muslim leaders in Congress have remained silent. The Muslim American leadership is silent. Some others, like US Representative Ocasio-Cortez, said, “Antisemitism has no place in our city,” but these statements fall way short of the real action needed to combat antisemitism. While the victims' families are struggling with grief, in America, we have witnessed the ripping off of posters of the hostages. The protests at the site of the Nova exhibit in New York are deeply concerning for the safety and dignity of American life. We, at The American Muslim Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, call for swift and meaningful action by law enforcement. Additionally, AMMWEC's Muslim and multifaith women have been outspoken in speaking out about the rape and torture of Israeli women by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.
AMMWEC stands firmly against all forms of violence against women and rape being used as a weapon of war.
"Desecration of someone else's pain is un-Islamic and un-American, and that too of our Ahle Kitaab, People of the Book," said Anila Ali, Ammwec executive and faith leader. 'we took a group of Muslim leaders to the Kibbutzim after the Hamas massacre of October 7th to see for ourselves and found how violently women were attacked and how Hamas terrorists used God's name to desecrate Islam."
"We urge the US government to get all hostages released and help Israel and Palestine find a peaceful path forward once Hamas is eradicated," said Ali.
As Muslims we are taught to value life and any peace plan must include a complete overhaul of curriculum for Palestinian children to learn to value life and exist peacefully with everyone's of God's creations," added Ali.
These events surrounding the protest at the Nova exhibit in New York City underscore the urgent need for action against antisemitism and extremism. The actions of the protesters not only defaced a solemn commemoration but also perpetuated harmful stereotypes and ideologies. As members of The American Muslim Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, we stand resolute in our condemnation of such acts and reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, justice, and dignity for all. It is imperative that law enforcement agencies swiftly and decisively address these incidents, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. Furthermore, we call upon leaders at all levels of government to prioritize efforts to combat antisemitism and all forms of bigotry, fostering a society where diversity is celebrated and respect is paramount.
Anila Ali
Ammwec
+1 202-600-5186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Facebook