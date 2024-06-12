Fishermen encouraged to renew commercial, for-hire licenses and permits ASAP

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is encouraging fishermen who plan to renew their licenses and permits in-person to do so as soon as possible, especially those who plan to go to the Manteo License Office.

Commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire annually on June 30, which falls on a Sunday this year. The last business day before they expire is Friday, June 28.

Additionally, staffing issues may cause the Manteo Office to close for one or more days over the next few weeks. In this case, fishermen would need to travel to a different DMF License Sales Office to do business. The nearest to Manteo is the Department of Environmental Quality’s Regional Office in Washington.

DEQ Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall

Highway 17, Washington

252-948-3800 DMF Headquarters

3441 Arendell St.

Morehead City

252-515-5500 DEQ Regional Office

127 Cardinal Drive Extension

Wilmington

910-796-7215

Commercial fishing license holders have one year from the date of expiration to renew the license before losing it; however, the license holder may not legally fish under an expired license.

For more information, contact Chearin Lewis at Chearin.Lewis@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5543.