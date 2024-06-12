Pliant Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), today announced that on June 10, 2024, it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 120,000 shares of common stock upon vesting to Chohee Yun, M.D., the Company’s newly appointed Senior Vice President of Clinical Development as a material inducement to her employment.



The stock options that were granted are subject to an exercise price of $11.51 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on June 10, 2024, and will vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the employee’s option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares thereafter vesting in monthly installments at a rate of 1/48th of the shares underlying such stock options over the subsequent 36 months, subject to the respective employee’s continued service with the Company. The stock options have a 10-year term. This award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, an adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α7β1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

