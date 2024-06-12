DR. CAROLINE PURVEY SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dr. Caroline Purvey honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Caroline Purvey, Award-Winning, Number 1 Bestselling Author of 'Feel It to Heal It.' International Speaker, CEO, and founder of TRE UK® was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals.
While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Dr. Purvey will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in December at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Caroline's extensive professional experience as a CEO in Alternative and Holistic Health spans over a decade, showcasing her expertise and passion in the field. Caroline is highly skilled in her program, the Total Release Experience®, which enables individuals to effectively overcome stress and trauma symptoms that have proven resistant to traditional methods. She has received glowing recommendations from professionals, including doctors, psychotherapists, and therapists.
Established in 2011, TRE UK® is a platform dedicated to supporting individuals who have been impacted by past or current stressful, overwhelming, or traumatic experiences, both physically and emotionally. It serves as a beacon of hope, offering effective solutions and a path toward healing.
Dr. Purvey is dedicated to assisting clients on their healing journey and collaborating with organizational leaders to find practical, affordable, and sustainable solutions for improving employee mental health and reducing stress-related absenteeism.
TRE UK® offers individuals the opportunity to tap into the healing potential of their bodies with the Total Release Experience® program. This unique program is accessible through online courses that allow participants to learn at their own pace and in the comfort of their environment without the need for verbal communication. The Total Release Experience Program® provides all the necessary elements to start the healing process, including comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, clear explanations, and guided sessions. Clients are provided with a valuable tool that can benefit them both in the present and in the long run. TRE UK® has a significant influence on businesses, families, essential personnel, and ordinary individuals across the globe. The Jewish community, Fire & Rescue, Police, and the Prison Service have adopted the program.
Caroline's expedition to Malawi in 2018 allowed her to extend her impact by training nine adults on how to use the Total Release Experience® to benefit their community. With a team of more than 19 dedicated adults, we have been able to support over 4,500 children facing challenges in Africa. She aims to help them overcome their trauma and develop resilience to lead happy and healthy lives.
Before embarking on her current career, Caroline received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Education and Master's Degree in Education Management from Canterbury Christ Church University. On completion of a PGCE from Avery Hill in London, Caroline changed her professional path after years in business to teach business in schools.
Simultaneously, she studied holistic therapies and became a yoga instructor. Caroline left teaching to create her own Well-being/Yoga Studio. This new venture coincided with a trauma prevention technique she had acquired in South Africa. Dr. Purvey then returned to the UK with a vision and a mission and began working with people eager to trust her and learn something new. The transformational impact the practice was having on her clients was when she realized she had discovered her life's work. This year she just received an Honorary Doctorate from AZTECA International University of Natural Medicine.
Throughout her illustrious career, Caroline has received awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her expertise in Alternative and Holistic Healing. In 2023, she was honored as Top CEO of the Year in Alternative & Holistic Health. This year she is being considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and the Empowered Woman of the Year Award from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In December, she will receive The Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel. Additionally, Ms. Purvey was voted one of London's Top 10 Women to Watch in Wellbeing. She has also been the proud recipient of the Brand Builders Awards for being the most Impactful Brand Builder and Global Changemaker.
Looking back, Caroline attributes her success to her enthusiasm for her work and the positive impact she makes on others. When she is not working, she enjoys nature, yoga, running, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and going on walks with her husband and dog. For the future, she will continue inspiring individuals to move outside their comfort zone to evolve into the person they are meant to be and let go of the burdens of their past. Together with her son Daniel, through the CIC she has set up, they are now working to share their Release Recover Discover programme in schools so that young people gain a life tool and empower them to live the life they want and deserve.
For more information on Dr. Purvey, please visit: www.treuk.com
