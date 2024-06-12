SPOKEN WORD AUTHOR CLEO CHILDS REMINISCES ABOUT A MEMORABLE JOURNEY THIS FATHER'S DAY
EINPresswire.com/ -- New author Cleo Childs reflects on the enduring power of love and the cherished memories of family that bind us together in her latest book “Moving With,” a series of 13 poems set to music that chronicles her journey as her mother was diagnosed with early-onset dementia from Alzheimer’s, eventually succumbing at the age of 66. Through this struggle, her father stood as her rock, providing support and strength during these difficult times. As Father's Day approaches, Cleo Childs shares a fond memory of traveling with her family with vivid clarity.
"There are a few truly American activities we enjoy as a nation: eating apple pie, watching fireworks on the Fourth of July, and cross-country road trips," reminisces Cleo. "When I was five, I was ready to feel the wind in my hair and the road under my light-up Velcro shoes. My dad was well-versed in road trips and was anxious to show me our great country. To begin our 24-hour adventure from Atlanta to Denver, I packed my Barbie suitcase with essential bedtime books and My Little Ponies. Dad packed whatever grown-ups pack in their boring, brown suitcases. The only thing missing was music. It was the late '90s, and Alvin and the Chipmunks had captured the heart of my generation. The tiny Chipmunks with high voices were only drowned out by the shrieks of parents everywhere. Happily, we hit the open road. Dad in the driver's seat, me to his right in a booster seat, and three tiny chipmunks in my tiny hands. Reba and Dolly couldn't measure up to Alvin. In an act of desperation, Dad took on the role of Kenny Rogers and became "The Gambler." He chose his champion and gambled that Willie could save him. Willie fell like a redwood in a virgin forest in the face of Alvin. I think Dad lost his marbles in Tennessee, his sanity in Missouri, and his soul in Kansas. I gladly filled the empty sound with three crooning chipmunks. It's been 25 years, and I have not been invited on a road trip since. When I go on my own cross-country trips, I look for Dad's marbles, sanity, and soul in the fields where he lost them long ago. I smile as Willie sings from my stereo, “You were always on my mind, you were always on my mind."
It's treasured memories like these that Alzheimer’s takes away. With over 10 million cases of dementia each year, many people suffer from the profound impact of witnessing their loved ones' gradual loss of memory and cognition.
You can find more on her website: https://cleochilds.com/
About Cleo Childs:
At age 28, Cleo Childs began chronicling her journey of losing her mother to Alzheimer’s. Words came naturally to Childs—her mother was an English major in college and her grandmother, who is also one of her editors, was an English teacher for 30 years. Childs processed her grief through writing throughout her two and a half year ordeal. However, Cleo hopes her work will illuminate the path for others as she shares this journey as she moved from grief, loss and the peace and acceptance she feels now so others who are enduring the same experience don't feel alone and find community in their grief. Childs now serves as an expert for other families experiencing Alzheimer’s. She is available for speaking engagements, workshops, and group sessions, and invites further exploration of her and her project on her website.
About the Collaborators:
Mary Gauthier, a cherished native of Louisiana, stands as a Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and esteemed author. Her soul-stirring melodies have garnered worldwide recognition, with acclaimed artists such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kathy Mattea, Boy George, Jimmy Buffett, Bettye Lavette, Candi Staton, and Amy Helm covering her evocative songs. Along with that, she has secured numerous accolades, including the Best Folk/Singer-Songwriter Song at the first Independent Music Awards, three Gay and Lesbian American Music Awards (GLAMAs), and the prestigious title of Best Indy CD of the Year by Jon Pareles of The New York Times.
Jim Reilley, Co-founder of The New Dylans, is as a seasoned producer celebrated for his influential contributions to the music industry working with artists such as Sheryl Crow, Lee Brice, Diamond Rio, Hank Williams Jr, and countless others. Beyond his prowess in production, Reilley's songwriting prowess shines brightly, with notable cuts by esteemed artists such as Hal Ketchum, Sam Bush, Vince Gill, Lauren Daigle, and Hillary Scott of Lady A.
