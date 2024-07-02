Music Legends Jeff Pescetto and Craig Pilo Team Up for New Album "Comfort in the Night"
Los Angeles, CA - Music legends Jeff Pescetto & Craig Pilo have joined forces and released a new album "Comfort in the Night" available to stream today!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two music legends, Jeff Pescetto and Craig Pilo, have joined forces to create a new album titled "Comfort in the Night". The album, available today, is a lyrically intense and groove-driven endeavor inspired by the music of True Detective, T Bone Burnett, and the Black Keys.
Jeff Pescetto, known for his work with Quincy Jones, David Foster, and the iconic theme song for "DuckTales", has teamed up with Craig Pilo, who has an impressive resume working with Frankie Valli, Edgar Winter, and Player. Together, they have created a unique and captivating sound that is sure to resonate with music lovers.
Their collaboration has resulted in a collection of songs that are both emotionally charged and musically rich. With Pescetto's soulful vocals and electric guitar skills, combined with Pilo's masterful rhythmic skills and concepts, "Comfort in the Night" is a must-listen for fans of blues, rock, indie sounds, and soul. Pilo and Pescetto are joined by bassist Chris Colangelo (Seals and Croft), background vocalist Angela Carole Brown (Rita Coolidge), and keyboardist Chris Smith (Jefferson Starship) to round out the lineup.
In addition to their extensive work in the music industry, both Pescetto and Pilo have impressive credits in TV and film. Their talents have been featured in numerous projects, and their work can be found on IMDB. "Comfort in the Night" is a testament to their musical prowess and their ability to create something truly special.
"Comfort in the Night" is now available on all major streaming platforms, so, be sure to check it out and experience the magic of these two music legends coming together to create something truly remarkable.
For more information on Jeff Pescetto and Craig Pilo, and to stay updated on their latest projects, visit their official websites and social media pages. "Comfort in the Night" is a must-have for any music collection, so don't miss out on this incredible collaboration.
Track Listing:
1 - Give me Some Answers
2 - I Can’t Wait Til the Sun Comes Out
3 - Kaddia
4 - I Got Something to Say
5 - Comfort in the Night
6 - I Can’t Help You
7 - It’s All a Game
8 - Bad for My Head
9 - Leave the Light On
10 - Take Me Home
