Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,284 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Injunc­tion Stop­ping the Biden Administration’s Unlaw­ful Attempt to Ban Pri­vate Firearms Sales

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured an injunction halting a new rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) of the U.S. Department of Justice that unlawfully sought to abridge Americans’ constitutional right to privately buy and sell firearms.

On May 1, 2024, Attorney General Paxton led a multistate coalition to sue the ATF over the unlawful regulation that would have subjected hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners to presumptions of criminal guilt for engaging in the constitutionally protected activity of privately selling firearms. This rule went beyond the authority granted to the agency by Congress and represented a flagrant violation of the Second Amendment. On May 19, Attorney General Paxton obtained a temporary restraining order that temporarily stopped the rule from taking effect. 

Now, the court has issued an injunction against the rule that prevents enforcement in all states party to the lawsuit. The injunction order identified that the ATF rule likely violated federal law by “requiring that firearms owners prove innocence rather than the government prove guilt” which could “trigger civil or criminal penalties for conduct deemed lawful just yesterday.” 

“Texas has secured an injunction against Biden’s unlawful ATF rule that would criminalize the private sale of guns. Biden’s unconstitutional rule cannot be enforced in Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I’m proud to fight and win for our Second Amendment rights.”

To read the ruling, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Injunc­tion Stop­ping the Biden Administration’s Unlaw­ful Attempt to Ban Pri­vate Firearms Sales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more