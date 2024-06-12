Centre Technologies Named 2024 South Central Regional Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf
Houston-based Business Receives Honor from Global Leader in Security Operations.
[Centre's] unwavering commitment to our collaboration has ensured their customers are able to combat cyber threats of any kind, and we congratulate them on this significant achievement.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies has been named Arctic Wolf South Central Regional Partner of the Year for 2024. This honor recognizes Centre as an elite channel partner of Arctic Wolf for its leadership in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, and service excellence.
— Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf
"We are excited for this recognition from Arctic Wolf. Our partnership is passionate about fostering relationships that strive to deliver relevant solutions to the customer which offer the protection a business needs while reassuring we have support on their side. This is the value of a true partnership," said Ben Martin, the Partner Account Manager at Centre Technologies.
The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognizes top-performing partners who have shown excellence in helping organizations improve their security operations through Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of solutions. Now in their seventh year, the honors celebrate top performing companies who are deeply aligned with Arctic Wolf’s mission to End Cyber Risk.
“Our South Central Regional Partner of the Year for 2024 distinguishes the outstanding effort Centre Technologies has put forth to champion Arctic Wolf as a global leader in security operations,” said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “Their unwavering commitment to our collaboration has ensured their customers are able to combat cyber threats of any kind, and we congratulate them on this significant achievement.”
Centre Technologies is the leading full-service IT consulting and managed services provider in Texas and Oklahoma.. They focus on businesses in the greater Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and Tulsa areas with the goal to offer enterprise experiences and personalized service with a local touch. Centre Technologies' focus on relationships, partnerships, and operational efficiency not only guarantees exceptional managed services but also fosters continuous growth, enabling them to provide quality solutions to their customers.
Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes trillions of security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization’s disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.
Additional Resources
• For more information about Centre Technologies, visit www.centretechnologies.com.
• For more information about Arctic Wolf, please visit www.arcticwolf.com.
Emily Kirk
Centre Technologies
+1 5127219144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube