Nanotechnology Patent Awarded for Ultramoisturization in Skin Care
I’ve always maintained that scientific integrity is a fundamental responsibility of the cosmetics industry; solid evidence of efficacy and safety must underpin everything.”GREENSBORO, NC, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Bush, a veteran skin care and cosmetics industry leader, has been awarded a patent as a co-inventor for the use of nanotechnology to enhance deeper cell hydration and longevity. While her first patent, Bush has previously sponsored discovery and development leading to patented skin care IP. She began her career as a medical technologist whose innovations set her apart in hematology and coagulation diagnostics product development. Her early expertise in cellular biology gave her an edge in skin care, and this patent is part of that continuum.
Issued on June 11, 2024, the US patent is No. 12,005,132, titled Atomic Scale Topical Composition with Enhanced Interstitial Cellular Uptake for Increased Moisturizing, Fluidity, Antioxidant and Radiation Protection, Antimicrobial Cleansing and Therapeutics for Optimal Dermal Integrity and Homeostasis.
Working with A.T. Research Partners, co-inventor Anthony Dellinger, PhD, noted, “This patent would never have been submitted without Lori’s participation and her over-the-horizon vision for the industry.” Dellinger, a nanotechnology professor, continued, “Moisture in nascent cell existence is vital for skin vibrancy and longevity—and this would be a new approach for optimizing its uptake.”
Bush remarked, “I’ve always maintained that scientific integrity is a fundamental responsibility of the cosmetics industry; solid evidence of efficacy and safety must underpin everything.”
Dermatologic breakthroughs can be transformative, and when making a difference in health as well as aesthetics, they stand the test of time. One such example was the impact of retinoids on acne treatment as early as 1943 and their trajectory through ethical medicine to consumer use today as anti-aging solutions. Ideally, nascent skin cell moisturization, enhanced with advanced UV protection capabilities, will follow a deliberate path to the marketplace, possibly starting as a professional rosacea therapeutic, ultimately finding its way into daily cosmetic moisturizers.
With this patent, Lori Bush and co-inventors will be exploring opportunities for collaboration with a development and commercialization partner toward that end.
