Mitch Gould of NPI Introduces 'Evolution of Distribution' Platform, Creating Seamless Pathway to U.S. Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- International brands are eager to expand their reach and introduce new products in the lucrative U.S. market.
“Many of these companies have outstanding products but lack the experience and knowledge necessary to penetrate the U.S. market,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL.
Gould explained that NPI collaborates with brands looking to expand their sales or launch new products in the U.S.
“With my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, NPI has established the ideal pathway to the marketplace,” Gould stated. “Essentially, we act as their national headquarters in the U.S.”
“Our innovative system allows us to import, distribute, and promote from a single platform, providing a cost-effective, timely, and profitable approach to entering the U.S. market,” Gould added.
“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ offers foreign brands a comprehensive, turnkey solution for entering the U.S. market. Our team manages everything from FDA regulatory compliance, warehousing, logistics, and distribution to getting products on store shelves,” he said.
“Our sister company, InHealth Media, then steps in to deliver high-impact communication services, including national TV tagging campaigns, public relations, and social media outreach.”
Gould, who has sold to virtually every major retailer, including Costco, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Kmart, and Target, emphasized NPI’s extensive experience and connections necessary for positioning brands for purchase.
“We have deep relationships with key executives and decision-makers across all distribution channels, including food, drug, mass, warehouse clubs, health and nutrition stores, and online,” he said.
For more information on Nutritional Products International, visit www.nutricompany.com. For more information on InHealth Media, visit www.inhealthmedia.com
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
