News Release – Laumaka work furlough inmate fails to return to facility
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 10, 2024
Laumaka work furlough inmate fails to return to facility
HONOLULU — Laumaka work furlough inmate Rinaldo Torres failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. He was supposed to return by 4:30 p.m. today, June 10, 2024.
Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.
Torres, 61, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 245 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper-colored hair and brown eyes.
Torres is serving time for first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and terroristic threatening.
He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.
Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.
# # #
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov