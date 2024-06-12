Priori Ranked for Flexible Legal Staffing in Chambers and Partners 2024 NewLaw Guide

Leading Legal Research Company Recognizes Priori on Its List of Top Flexible Legal Staffing Providers

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, is proud to announce it was named to Chambers and Partners global NewLaw 2024 guide in the category of Flexible Legal Staffing. Chambers is the leading professional legal research company, ranking legal providers using an in-depth methodology that maintains the highest standards possible.



“The most gratifying aspect about achieving this ranking is that it is based on feedback from our clients,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “Both the in-house legal departments and the attorneys and other legal professionals we match them with contributed to this achievement, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their ongoing partnership and the overwhelmingly positive case studies they shared.”

Clients highlighted several reasons why they use Priori as part of the Chambers research process:

The breadth of talent available for any type of project—including extremely complicated legal work

The exceptional customer service provided by Priori team members

The wide range of knowledge on a variety of subject matters offered by Priori network providers

The strength of the Priori network vetting process

The ease of finding the right provider using Priori’s custom search technology



Priori’s Chambers ranking follows several milestones for the company throughout the first half of 2024. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as part of the Inc. 5000 Regionals list, as the 35th fastest-growing private company in the Northeast. Additionally, Priori was honored by the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards in the Legal Operations category for its work increasing the efficiency of in-house teams with its marketplace of flexible legal talent.

Chambers and Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. Since its founding in 1990 Chambers has been dedicated to delivering detailed rankings and insights into the world's top legal providers. Through an in-depth research methodology involving detailed interviews and analysis of capabilities, achievement and sector presence, they differentiate the best legal talent.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori is a legal technology company that transforms how companies identify the right lawyers and law firms in the $650B+ legal services market. Its flagship product, Marketplace, connects corporate legal departments with 8,000+ attorneys and other providers at firms of all sizes. Companies as large as the Fortune 10 use Marketplace to flexibly staff projects across 70 countries and in more than 700 practice proficiencies. Priori’s SaaS product, Scout, builds on the searching and matching technology of Marketplace, allowing legal departments to find best-fit providers from within their trusted network. Recently, Priori launched Feature Lab, which offers free access to Scout features, including sending RFPs, tracking reviews and scorecarding.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how in-house legal teams connect with legal services providers. Priori is a Chambers Global Flexible Legal Staffing company, one of the fastest-growing private companies according to Inc. and a Financial Times Intelligent Business. Priori’s technology powers products that bring efficiency and radical transparency to the traditionally opaque and slow-moving process of hiring law firms and other legal providers. Priori Marketplace is a global platform that matches in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys and other legal professionals at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. Recently-released Feature Lab offers access to outside counsel management tools including RFPs, reviews and scorecarding. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .